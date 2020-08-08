Public betas for iPadOS 14, iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur go live

iPadOS 14, iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur betas are now added to the public testing program. Those who are interested in the Mac’s latest OS can grab it by signing up in the Beta Software Program.

Notable additions to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 include new TV app widgets and the Weather widget. In Settings, there’s a dedicated menu for Exposure Notification.

The Big Sur public beta should mirror the fourth developer beta build which was released on Wednesday. Other than that, the latest macOS features rounded windows, new designs and transparency, as well as the new 4K YouTube viewing capability with Safari.

watchOS 7 has not been added to the public beta program as of the moment. Apple states that its beta versions are not recommended for primary or mission-critical devices as it could cause device issues and data loss. Testers are welcome to install them on non-essential devices that have been backed up.