Public Betas for iPadOS 18 and iOS 18 launches

Apple has made its iPadOS 18 and iOS 18 beta software available for public testing.

Advertisements

It’s the first time Apple has made both software available to download for the public since announcing them during this year’s WWDC event. To date, Apple has released three developer betas until now, with the public beta content having the same as the third developer beta update. Those who have signed up for the beta testing program can download iPadOS 18 or iOS 18 in Settings, then General and Software Update, then choose the Public Beta option.

Apple Intelligence headlines the launch of iOS 18, as well as a Siri overhaul and a redesigned Home Screen for customization. Dark Mode gains new colors as well. The Safari app now has a summarization feature on webpages, while Photos has a refresh that focuses on the user’s best photos. The public version of iOS 18 is expected to launch in September.