Q4 Earnings Call for Apple Coming on November

Q4 earnings for this year are expected to be announced by Apple on the 2nd of November. Starting at 1:30p.m., a report for the earnings is going to be available, with John Ternus as the new CEO of the company.

What’s included in the earnings for Q4 will be sales for the iPhone 18 Pro alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. Apple released the AirPods 5, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and Apple Watch Series 3 and the upcoming iPhone Duo is not going to be part of the earnings call due to the device releasing later this month.

In Q3 for Apple’s earnings call of Apple, total company revenue was stated to grow by 9 to 11% annually with revenue for the iPhone said to be affected by foreign exchange headwinds alongside supply constraints.

Revenue for Q4 last year amounted to $102.5 billion, with guidance for Apple hinting that the amount will reach $111.7 or 113.7 billion for this year.