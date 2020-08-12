Quick One-Click Apple Card payment option now available at Apple Online Store

Apple Card users have gained a convenient option while checking out goods, digital items and services at the Apple Online Store.

The new addition is now live and can be seen at checkout. Apple’s website will show full price payment on Apple products, while those who want to pay monthly can still choose it. Just below the Apple Card payment option is ‘New Credit or Debit Card’, ‘Apple Pay’ or ‘PayPal’.

The immediate reason for this may be convenience but it’s more likely a marketing decision. Recently, the Cupertino-based company has taken an aggressive advertising stance for its payment platform, and putting it up front and center will improve its presence. Apple Card is the first option when users are adding a debit or credit card on their iPhones.

Currently, Apple Card is only available to those in the US but there haven’t been any announcements as to when it will arrive on other shores.