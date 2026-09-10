Readiness App to Be Revealed by Apple

A new Readiness App is planned to be announced by Apple during the yearly iPhone event, called ‘Surprise and Shine’ tomorrow. This app will be a version of the current Apple Watch Vitals app, with the concept being to compete against software from Oura and Whoop.

The Vitals App was introduced for watchOS 11 and tracks key health features, such as respiratory rate, sleep duration, blood oxygen, heart rate, and wrist temperature. Body recovery is likely to be what the Readiness app will be for.

Proof of the Readiness app by Apple was found in the beta code for watchOS 27. During the Apple iPhone event, Apple is expected to unveil the first foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, with the Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12 also expected to be announced.