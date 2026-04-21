Apple

Record 30% Recycled Product on Products Achieved by Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Record 30% Recycled Product on Products Achieved by Apple

An announcement today was made by Apple stating that a record 30% of materials on all products shipped last year were made from recycled items, other milestones for environmental progress were also uploaded to the Environmental Progress Report.


This feat marks new peaks across many specific components. An Apple made printed circuit board is made of recycled tin soldering and gold plating with the batteries being made of recycled cobalt. The company has also finished the transition to full fiber based packaging.

Record 30% Recycled Product on Products Achieved by Apple

Apple and its suppliers have saved about 17 billion gallons of fresh water last year and replenished more than half of the water they used to support worldwide facilities. Data centers that are Apple owned are now certified to the Alliance for Water Stewardship standard, and Apple has declared a goal that they will replenish the water they have withdrawn across facilities globally by 2030.


Latest News
Stan Ng Retiring After Being With Apple for 31 Years
Stan Ng Retiring After Being With Apple for 31 Years
1 Min Read
Apple Trying iPhone 18 Pro Colors
Apple Trying iPhone 18 Pro Colors
1 Min Read
13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB 1TB is $150 Off
13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB 1TB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
A large part of the engineers at Siri are sent to a bootcamp for a multi-week session to learn to code with the use of AI, the company has made the choice to teach their engineers to use AI efficiently for coding before WWDC, where Apple is widely anticipated to be finally revealing the long awaited revamped Siri. As employees will attend the bootcamp, about 60 members on the development team for Siri will stay to work on the AI while an extra 60 will perform evaluations on Siri’s performance, Apple will perform tests to ensure that Siri meets safety standards and ensure it is capable of executing and interpreting commands made by users. Using AI with coding has become the standard in today's modern day and age. The Siri team at Apple looks to not be making the most out of the AI coding tools at their disposal, leading to them pushing some to a bootcamp to use AI efficiently for coding.
Apple Sends Engineers at Siri Department to AI Coding Bootcamp
1 Min Read
Apple Hosting Events before the TCS London Marathon
Apple Hosting Events before the TCS London Marathon
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 3 is $99 off
Apple Watch Ultra 3 is $99 off
1 Min Read
Refreshed iPad Air to Receive OLED Display
Refreshed iPad Air to Receive OLED Display
1 Min Read
Variable Aperture Lens for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in Production
Variable Aperture Lens for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in Production
1 Min Read
Filming for Apple Vision Pro Experience Ends in Tragedy With Fatal Crash
Filming for Apple Vision Pro Experience Ends in Tragedy With Fatal Crash
1 Min Read
Best YouTube Video Downloaders of 2026
Best YouTube Video Downloaders of 2026
1 Min Read
Chrome Update Premieres Skills Library To Save Prompts
Chrome Update Premieres Skills Library To Save Prompts
1 Min Read
New Upcoming Apple Watch Activity Challenges
New Upcoming Apple Watch Activity Challenges
1 Min Read
Lost your password?