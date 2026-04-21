Record 30% Recycled Product on Products Achieved by Apple

An announcement today was made by Apple stating that a record 30% of materials on all products shipped last year were made from recycled items, other milestones for environmental progress were also uploaded to the Environmental Progress Report.

This feat marks new peaks across many specific components. An Apple made printed circuit board is made of recycled tin soldering and gold plating with the batteries being made of recycled cobalt. The company has also finished the transition to full fiber based packaging.

Apple and its suppliers have saved about 17 billion gallons of fresh water last year and replenished more than half of the water they used to support worldwide facilities. Data centers that are Apple owned are now certified to the Alliance for Water Stewardship standard, and Apple has declared a goal that they will replenish the water they have withdrawn across facilities globally by 2030.