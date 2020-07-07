Reddit will release a fix for its iOS App that copied clipboard content

There have been several apps that have been caught accessing the clipboard content without user permission. Among these apps, the Reddit app for iOS has also caught the eyes of the users as it copies the contents of the clipboard from the Apple devices.

Thanks to the new feature introduced by the iOS 14 which notifies the users if a third-party app copies the clipboard contents. These apps have been copying data from the clipboard without the user’s permission. The apps that have been doing this are Overstock, TikTok, LinkedIn, Starbucks, Twitter, and several others.

It seems that Reddit has taken notice of this unwanted action by the iOS app and will soon release the fix for it. According to a statement given by the Reddit spokesperson to The Verge, the app copies the content but it is not deliberate and also the app does not store or send the contents. The spokesperson said:

“We removed this code and are releasing the fix on July 14th.”

The iOS 14 is in beta stage right not, until the public version is released the users are advised to clear their clipboard as soon as they copy something.