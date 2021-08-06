Redesigned Apple.com gets new ‘Store’ section

The official Apple website recently underwent a redesign, and a new ‘Store’ tab along with it.

Aside from the new aesthetics visitors will see a new ‘Store’ section at the top part of the page. Clicking on the link directs the user to a dedicated portal where product carousel cards ranging from AirPods to iPhone, Mac and Apple Watch are displayed.

Apple has opted for a similar style to its Apple Store app, with the main page showing off current promos and deals, as well as highlighted products and accessories. Scrolling takes a horizontal style and may take a while to get used to.

Clicking on a category gives users different options and within easy reach of a shopping specialist, comparison tool and other relevant details. Clicking the ‘buy’ button leads the user straight to the standard purchase page as with the Watch, iPhone, iPad or Mac categories.

Apple.com went through a brief downtime to implement the design changes.