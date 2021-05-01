Refurbished Apple Watch SE and Series 6 models appear at Apple.com

Apple has added refurbished versions of its Apple Watch SE and Series 6 on its online store.

The lower-priced refurbished models are as following:

The Apple Watch SE refurbished variant is discounted at $40 off and starts at just $239.

The Apple Watch Series 6 refurbished variant is discounted at $60 off and starts at just $339.

The lowest-priced variants are those with GPS and aluminum 40mm models, with additional costs to get cellular connectivity and upgrading to stainless steel. The biggest discounts are $40 for the SE and up to $100 for the Series 6.

Apple has also stocked up on bands and different finishes, including the Nike edition. Additional units may be added in the future, so those who are interested can check back at a later time.

Apple maintains that all refurbished products are cleaned, tested and inspected, then repacked with new accessories, manuals and box before being listed.