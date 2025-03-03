Apple

Refurbished M4 iMac models now being sold by Apple

By Samantha Wiley
M4 iMac

Refurbished M4-powered iMacs are now being sold by Apple in its certified stores located in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States since the launch of the device last year in October.

Advertisements

Prices for refurbished Mac devices have a discount of about 15% in comparison with the new models found in the online Apple Store, bringing it down to $1,099 from the regular $1,299 for a brand-new model. Refurbished Macs come with typical accessories inside the box, including a power adapter with USB-C connection, USB-C cable, Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and a power cord. All of these are placed in a white plain box.

M4 iMac

The refurbished products look similar to brand-new models and offer a good amount of Savings. Each Mac computer is placed through thorough inspection and cleaning process, and is backed by a full functionality test. The devices also have a one-year limited warranty coverage from Apple and are qualified for AppleCare+.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Alexa+
Amazon launches Alexa+
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
AirPods Max headphones receive firmware update
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
1 Min Read
macOS
Microsoft Copilot now available on macOS
1 Min Read
Alexa+
Amazon debuts AI assistant Alexa+
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Bono: Stories of surrender to debut on Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
The 16-inch MacBook Pro is $370 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16e
iPhone 16e makes Apple ad appearance
1 Min Read
Skype
Skype going offline on May 5
1 Min Read
Apple Watches
NHL refs to get Apple Watches
1 Min Read
AirTag
The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is $31 Off
1 Min Read
Apple News+ Food
Apple News+ Food coming to iOS 18.4
1 Min Read
Lost your password?