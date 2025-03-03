Refurbished M4 iMac models now being sold by Apple

Refurbished M4-powered iMacs are now being sold by Apple in its certified stores located in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States since the launch of the device last year in October.

Advertisements

Prices for refurbished Mac devices have a discount of about 15% in comparison with the new models found in the online Apple Store, bringing it down to $1,099 from the regular $1,299 for a brand-new model. Refurbished Macs come with typical accessories inside the box, including a power adapter with USB-C connection, USB-C cable, Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and a power cord. All of these are placed in a white plain box.

The refurbished products look similar to brand-new models and offer a good amount of Savings. Each Mac computer is placed through thorough inspection and cleaning process, and is backed by a full functionality test. The devices also have a one-year limited warranty coverage from Apple and are qualified for AppleCare+.