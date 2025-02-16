Apple

Refurbished MacBook Pros and Mac minis featuring M4 chips now sold by Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

M4 MacBook Pros and Mac Minis with the M4 series have been added toApple’s refurbished stores in Canada, United States, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Some models of the refurbished M4 MacBook Pro can be bought in Germany, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, and certain countries in the European Region.

Prices of the refurbished units are marked down by 15% in contrast to the new devices found in the online store, and this will be changing a lot so if you are looking for a certain model keep checking because stocks could always change.

Apple

Apple places their refurbished Mac products through inspections and undergoes a thorough clean as well as a complete functionality test. Included accessories are identical to the new models sold, such as a USB-C adapter and MagSafe cable, and a power cord for the Mac Mini. The devices come with a one year warranty and are qualified to have AppleCare+ 

