Report points to an Apple Vision Pro launch in Japan

A new report claims that Apple might be launching its mixed reality headset to Japan ‘very soon.’
Japanese website Macotakara pointed recently that Apple Vision Pro accessories are being listed on a local online reseller platform. Line Shopping is believed to be an official Apple website and launched a promotion that currently excluded Vision Pro accessories. In the snippet, customers are rewarded points depending on the product they purchase, and there’s a date range for the event from April 30 to May 6.
The report said that the launch of Vision Pro in Japan could be predated by a press release and when HomePod availability is expanded. A pre-order period is likely before the announcement and product availability, which means that the Vision Pro could be bought before May 6. It’s also possible that Apple will announce pre-orders a week before and have the accessories ready for purchase.