Apple Research App updated with AirPods Pro support

Apple has recently added AirPods Pro support to its Research app in line with a hearing study.

Apple Research App

The release note for the app states that AirPods Pro support has been added and that it has an improved VoiceOver experience for hearing study participants. Battery life has been extended for the Apple Watch as well.

The update also notes that there have been various bug fixes and performance improvements as well. Interested users can download the app on their iPad and iPhone and see the changes. It’s worthy to note that Apple Watch owners must have their watchOS updated to the latest version to get the battery life improvement.

The Research app was officially launched in November and has had three studies involving hearing, women’s health, and heart and movement.

The hearing test will be examining factors that could affect hearing health. Apple will be collecting hearing data to try and understand how everyday sounds may impact an individual’s hearing. The Michigan University will be acting as the study’s partner.