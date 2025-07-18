Apple

Resident Evil: Survival Unit Pre-Orders Go Live on App Store

By Samantha Wiley
Resident Evil: Survival Unit Pre-Orders Go Live on App Store

The pre-order link for the upcoming horror survival game has gone live on the App Store.

Advertisements

‘Resident Evil: Survival Unit’ is the latest in Capcom’s longstanding franchise and will be heading to the iPad and iPhone. The company announced the game on July 10 and set up an App Store page where users can get more information and pre-order it. Resident Evil: Survival Unit is between Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 2, with a ‘parallel storyline’ and a unique gameplay.

Resident Evil: Survival Unit Pre-Orders Go Live on App Store

Capcom game producer Masachika Kawata said that Resident Evil: Survival Unit will be a ‘full-fledged strategy game’ and will allow you to play characters and protagonists such as Claire Redfield, Carlos Oliveira, Jill Valentine, Leon Kennedy, and Marvin Branagh. The game appears on Play Store as well and will go live on December 31 this year. Capcom has posted an official announcement video of the game, which can be found on their YouTube channel.

Advertisements

Latest News
The Apple Watch SE 2 is $80 Off
The Apple Watch SE 2 is $80 Off
1 Min Read
OpenAI Debuts Record Mode for ChatGPT Plus
OpenAI Debuts Record Mode for ChatGPT Plus
1 Min Read
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Heading to Mac
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Heading to Mac
1 Min Read
Apple Launches New Emoji Game in Apple News+
Apple Launches New Emoji Game in Apple News+
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
New Google Pixel 10 to Debut on August 20
New Google Pixel 10 to Debut on August 20
1 Min Read
More Countries Get AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Test and Hearing Aid Functionality
More Countries Get AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Test and Hearing Aid Functionality
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $149 Off
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $149 Off
1 Min Read
watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6, and visionOS 2.6 Receive Third Betas
watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6, and visionOS 2.6 Receive Third Betas
1 Min Read
New ‘Orange’ Color Arriving to the iPhone 17 Pro
New ‘Orange’ Color Arriving to the iPhone 17 Pro
1 Min Read
‘Sky Blue’ Color Headed to iPhone 17 Air
‘Sky Blue’ Color Headed to iPhone 17 Air
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?