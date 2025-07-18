Resident Evil: Survival Unit Pre-Orders Go Live on App Store

The pre-order link for the upcoming horror survival game has gone live on the App Store.

Advertisements

‘Resident Evil: Survival Unit’ is the latest in Capcom’s longstanding franchise and will be heading to the iPad and iPhone. The company announced the game on July 10 and set up an App Store page where users can get more information and pre-order it. Resident Evil: Survival Unit is between Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 2, with a ‘parallel storyline’ and a unique gameplay.

Capcom game producer Masachika Kawata said that Resident Evil: Survival Unit will be a ‘full-fledged strategy game’ and will allow you to play characters and protagonists such as Claire Redfield, Carlos Oliveira, Jill Valentine, Leon Kennedy, and Marvin Branagh. The game appears on Play Store as well and will go live on December 31 this year. Capcom has posted an official announcement video of the game, which can be found on their YouTube channel.