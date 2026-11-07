Return Policy Extended by Apple for the Holidays

As of today, the extended return policy is now in effect for the holidays this year. This rule applies to the majority of the products sold by the company in physical stores and in their online stores. One of the few exceptions is iPads and iPhones that are financed with a carrier. In several countries such as Canada, the Netherlands, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States, products that were bought from November 6 to December 25 can be returned until next year on January 8. All transactions done after the 25th can exercise the base return policy that Apple has of 14 days. For orders made online, the company stated that those received from the 6th until Christmas are also eligible for returns until the same date next year.

Japan, Spain, Italy, and Mexico have a window that is a bit longer, where products bought starting today until January 6 next year can be returned until January 20 next year. The policy takes effect for transactions made in their app for the Apple Store, the online store, and physical Apple Stores, and Apple has revamped its online store, bringing in a Christmas-themed UI with recommendations for gifts of Apple products for friends and family this year. Apple noted that carriers have different policies for service cancellation, as returning an Apple device such as an iPad or iPhone would not reset or cancel your account. This is an explanation provided when a return is made for a cellular iPad or iPhone that was brought from a certain carrier wirelessly.

Other exclusions from the policy are other products and the Apple Developer membership, upgrades or software from the App Store, and Gift Cards offered by Apple. This is still the same as the one from last year. Extra return steps are given for Puerto Rico consumers of the company, with details provided on their returns page. The terms and conditions still have references to software that is opened.