Revamped Siri to be ‘The Core’ in Apple’s AI Foray

A New York Times report said that Apple will develop its AI technology with a revamped Siri ‘at the core.’

The decision to augment Siri was credited to senior executives, including John Giannandrea and Craig Federighi, heads of Machine Learning and AI Strategy and Software Engineering, respectively. The two apparently spent weeks testing ChatGPT and compared it to Siri, then went from there. It’s believed that the Siri team did not receive resources and attention and there was trouble keeping and recruiting AI researchers.

Furthermore, Apple executives were worried about AI and how it could affect the iPhone market share as it has the potential to be a ‘compelling operating system’ that could rival the App Store, and how the iPhone could be a ‘dumb brick’ compared to the others. The AI tools are expected to be revealed during the June 10 Worldwide Developers Conference this year.