Revamped Vision Pro Headset Released By Apple, Featuring Dual Knit Band and M5 Chip

Apple revamped the Vision Pro headset with a Dual Knit Band for better comfort and is now powered by the M5 chip. The Vision Pro will have a longer battery life and faster performance with the M5 chip, with the company stating the headset now gives you 3 hours of playback for every charge instead of 2.5 and it will be able to support a 120hz refresh rate.

The new headset comes with a new Dual Knit band in Large, Medium and Small sizes. The Dual Knit band has 2 straps knitted on one piece where the upper strap goes across the top of the user’s head, while the lower goes to the lower back of the head to give its users comfort even when used for prolonged periods.

The Vision Pro comes with a new 40W dynamic power adapter, Dual Knit Band, USB-C cable, polishing cloth, two cushions for Light Seal, and the Light Seal itself. It gained faster ray tracing for better rendering of graphics. Apple also introduced another accessory, the Logitech Muse spatial stylus.

The headset will have a starting price of $3,499. Preorders have begun, then the delivery and in store release will be on October 22nd.