Ring iOS App Now Has AI-Summarized Video Descriptions

Ring launched a new feature that lets AI describe video footage for iOS users.

Collected videos will now have a description powered by AI in the iPhone notification field, specifically when motion alerts are triggered. iPhone users will see a text summary of the motion captured so they can identify what it is at a glance. This will let them see if they need to get into the video feed or dismiss the notification. The company said it will give users the ability to tell an urgent activity from an everyday one quickly.

The feature will roll out to all Ring cameras and doorbells, as well as premium subscribers in Ring Home in Canada and the US. It’s worth noting that it can be enabled in the Ring app, and the update must be downloaded from the App Store. After downloading and updating, the AI video description can be toggled.