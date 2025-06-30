Apple

Ring iOS App Now Has AI-Summarized Video Descriptions

By Samantha Wiley
Ring iOS App Now Has AI-Summarized Video Descriptions

Ring launched a new feature that lets AI describe video footage for iOS users.

Advertisements

Collected videos will now have a description powered by AI in the iPhone notification field, specifically when motion alerts are triggered. iPhone users will see a text summary of the motion captured so they can identify what it is at a glance. This will let them see if they need to get into the video feed or dismiss the notification. The company said it will give users the ability to tell an urgent activity from an everyday one quickly.

Ring iOS App Now Has AI-Summarized Video Descriptions

The feature will roll out to all Ring cameras and doorbells, as well as premium subscribers in Ring Home in Canada and the US. It’s worth noting that it can be enabled in the Ring app, and the update must be downloaded from the App Store. After downloading and updating, the AI video description can be toggled.

Advertisements

Latest News
Dual Rear Cameras Might Grace Foldable iPhone
Dual Rear Cameras Might Grace Foldable iPhone
1 Min Read
The iPad Mini 7 Wi-Fi 128GB is $100 Off
The iPad Mini 7 Wi-Fi 128GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Production of OLED Screens for M5 iPad Pro Has Begun
Production of OLED Screens for M5 iPad Pro Has Begun
1 Min Read
Apple Sports Now Has Tennis Scores
Apple Sports Now Has Tennis Scores
1 Min Read
Upcoming AirTag 2 to Have a New Feature
Upcoming AirTag 2 to Have a New Feature
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air with 512GB is $150 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air with 512GB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Slimmer Bezels Might Be Headed for the Next iPad Pro
Slimmer Bezels Might Be Headed for the Next iPad Pro
1 Min Read
New Beta Firmware for AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 Goes Live
New Beta Firmware for AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 Goes Live
1 Min Read
More Backgrounds Added to Invites App
More Backgrounds Added to Invites App
1 Min Read
The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds is 43% Off
The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds is 43% Off
1 Min Read
Menu Bar Appears in macOS Tahoe Beta 2
Menu Bar Appears in macOS Tahoe Beta 2
1 Min Read
iOS 26 to Bring Standalone iPhone Recovery
iOS 26 to Bring Standalone iPhone Recovery
1 Min Read
Lost your password?