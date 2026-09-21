Apple

ROSE Featured in New Camera Ad for iPhone 18 Pro

By Samantha Wiley
ROSE Featured in New Camera Ad for iPhone 18 Pro

An ad promoting the iPhone 18 Pro shot on the device features ROSE and her newest music video. The song ” New Trick ” was captured with the iPhone 18 Pro. Footage has been shown by Apple, and filming equipment behind the scenes has also been shown. High-end filming rigs and cinematics are paired with the iPhone for immersive experiences.


In the past, Apple has famously collaborated with artists for iPhone Music Videos; famous figures to name are Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Weeknd. The new iPhone 18 Pro features a variable aperture lens on the camera, adding more depth and controlling the amount of light that gets to the camera.

ROSE Featured in New Camera Ad for iPhone 18 Pro

Other features such as auto subject tracking, Pro Controls for the new Variable Aperture Lens, and revamped Photographic styles also came with the new device. The device features a starting price of $1,199


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