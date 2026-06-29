Rumors for Apple Ring Resurface

Rumors that Apple is making a smart ring to rival other companies and their products, like the Samsung Galaxy Ring and Oura Ring, have been resurfacing. Apple has explored the idea of making one for years, with many patents indicating this; even previous rumors of it were made.

The rumors date back to 2024, with Apple stating that they were thinking of the idea as a way of branching out their lineup for wearable products and could attract people who prefer a smaller accessory compared to the Apple Watch.

Rumors have died down recently, but it looks to have resurfaced as the fame of the most recent Oura Ring has caught the attention of Apple. The 5th generation of the Oura Ring is smaller than the previous models, featuring new capabilities to monitor health, like nighttime breathing analysis and blood pressure detection.