Apple

Russian-language RFE/RL app removed from App Store

By Samantha Wiley
App Store

Apple has removed the Radio Liberty or Radio Free Europe app from the App Store in Russia because of the state’s mandate as to what apps can be allowed, with the move following less than a month after Apple was told to remove the app Current Time, a media service that was independent and a website that was controlled the same organization, RFE/RL.

Advertisements

Roskomnadzor, a media regulator in Russia, made this request. The reason was because it had material that was “undesirable” as stated by a report, and it’s said that RFE/RL activities in Russia were described with the same word. Stephen Capus, president of RFE/RL said that the Russian government views this as a threat, with Apple not saying anything regarding the case because they have to follow the rules and regulations of countries they operate in, being an international business. Back in February 2022, Apple set up a corporate office in the country because one of Russian laws require US firms to have a local office. 

App Store
Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple iPad Air
M2 iPad Air 128GB 11-inch on Sale at $100 Off
1 Min Read
Emojis
New emojis may arrive on iMessage in 2025
1 Min Read
Mythic Quest
Mythic Quest returns with 4th season on January 29
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
AirPods 4 with ANC on Sale for $168.99
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Apple Pay ad released by Apple
1 Min Read
iPhone
iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone XS Max now vintage, and Apple Series 2 Watches obsolete
1 Min Read
WeChat
WeChat introduces passkey technology for their iOS app
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
Apple M4 MacBook Pro on Sale
1 Min Read
Final Cut Pro 11
Apple launches Final Cut Pro 11 for Macs and iPads
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade launches 15 additional games for the holidays
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
9th Gen Apple iPad Now Only $199
1 Min Read
Silo
Silo, award-winning Sci-Fi AppleTV+ series returns with Season 2
1 Min Read
Lost your password?