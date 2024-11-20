Russian-language RFE/RL app removed from App Store

Apple has removed the Radio Liberty or Radio Free Europe app from the App Store in Russia because of the state’s mandate as to what apps can be allowed, with the move following less than a month after Apple was told to remove the app Current Time, a media service that was independent and a website that was controlled the same organization, RFE/RL.

Roskomnadzor, a media regulator in Russia, made this request. The reason was because it had material that was “undesirable” as stated by a report, and it’s said that RFE/RL activities in Russia were described with the same word. Stephen Capus, president of RFE/RL said that the Russian government views this as a threat, with Apple not saying anything regarding the case because they have to follow the rules and regulations of countries they operate in, being an international business. Back in February 2022, Apple set up a corporate office in the country because one of Russian laws require US firms to have a local office.