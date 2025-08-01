Apple

Safari 26 Beta Debuts on macOS Sonoma and Sequoia

By Samantha Wiley
The new beta version of Apple’s latest browser is available for macOS Sonoma and macOS Sequoia.

The updated beta browser contains all the new features that come with Safari 26, including support for SVG icons and HDR images, the ability to report a compatibility issue with websites, and an option to prevent fingerprinting in tracking scripts. Furthermore, the update can filter link tracking parameters when users are in regular browsing mode, support for WebGPU, and extension keyboard shortcuts customization when users go to Settings. More information about the release can be found on the official Apple page.

Safari 26 beta also lists resolved issues and new features for Web API, Web Extensions, Web Inspector, WebKit API, SVG, Rendering, JavaScript, and Accessibility, among others. It’s worth noting that Safari 26 beta is already included with the update for the beta versions of macOS Tahoe, visionOS 26, iPadOS 26, and iOS 26.

