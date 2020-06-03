Safari in iPadOS and iOS 14 could support Apple Pencil and have a Built-in Translator

According to a leaked version of iOS 14 found by 9to5mac, Apple has plans to give Safari in iPadOS and iOS 14 a full support for Apple Pencil and also add a built-in translator.

The built-in translation will allow the users to translate any web page without using a third party translator. If Apple has plans to add it in the iOS 14 then it might also be available in the next version of the macOS.

According to the leaked iOS 14 code, there will be an automatic translation option also which will be turned on the same as in Chrome. Apple is also working on translating other services such as the App Store. It will allow the users to read the app descriptions and reviews in various other languages. It is also suggested that the translation feature might work without the internet as it is powered by Apple’s Neutral Engine.

Apple is also looking to add full support for Apple Pencil which will allow the users to draw and mark on websites. We will see what the new iOS has to offer when Apple unveils the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 in the WWDC which will start on 22 June.