Safari technology preview 188 released

Apple has released the latest version of Safari Technology Preview.

The new update for Safari Technology Preview is now the 188th iteration of the software. As far as release notes are concerned, the changes include updates and fixes for Animations, CSS, Loading, Media, Scrolling, SVG, Web Extensions, WebGL, Accessibility, Browser Changes, Forms, Lockdown Mode, Rendering, Storage, Web API, WebAuthn, and WebRTC. To download the update, you can either go to the official Safari Technology Preview website or directly via the browser on System Settings or System Preferences.

Safari Technology Preview 188 is compatible with macOS Ventura and Sonoma, the latest of which was released in 2023. The experimental browser was created for feedback and testing purposes, and possibly introducing new features in future versions of public releases. It’s worth noting that Technology Preview and Safari browsers can run alongside each other, and a developer account is not needed for a download.