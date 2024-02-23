Apple

Safari technology preview 189 goes live

By Samantha Wiley
Safari

A new version of Apple’s experimental browser has launched.

Safari Technology Preview began as a browser for testing new features in March 2016 and has continued up to now. Apple designed the app to test features that may or may not be introduced to upcoming Safari versions and updates.  Preview 189 includes updates and fixes for HTML, Web API, WebAuthn, WebRTC, WebGL, Web Inspector, SVG, and CSS. Technology Preview is compatible with macOS Sonoma and macOS Ventura, which means users can run the latest version without any trouble.

Safari

To update Safari Technology Preview it’s recommended that users go to System Settings or System Preferences in their browser, then click on update as it’s available. For new users, the experimental browser can be downloaded on the official Safari Technology Preview channels. It’s worth noting that the browser can run alongside the official Safari browser without any issues.

