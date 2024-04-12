Apple

Safari technology preview 192 now live

By Samantha Wiley
Safari

Apple has released a new iteration of the Safari experimental browser.

Advertisements

Safari Technology Preview 192 is now live, with updates and fixes for elements such as JavaScript, Web API, Web Extensions, Authentication, Media, Editing, Rendering, and CSS. Technology Preview is a browser that tests experimental features and is separate from the official Safari release. The features may or may not make it to future official Safari versions.

Safari

The current version of Technology Preview is compatible with computers running macOS Sonoma and macOS Ventura. It was first introduced in March 2016 and has seen a dozen or so updates ever since. It’s worth noting that Technology Preview can run alongside the official Safari browser without affecting anything. Downloading Technology Preview 192 does not require a developer account.

Technology Preview 192 is available via update through System Settings or System Preferences. Release notes can be viewed on the official Technology Preview webpage.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 9 is $104 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple outlines a possible solution to Fix Apple Watch ghost touch issue
1 Min Read
Pixel 8 AI Photo
Pixel 8 AI photo editing feature arriving on iPhone
1 Min Read
iPad
The 10th Generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade to gain a slew of new games
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple puts refurbished Apple Watch Series 9 models online
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Plus
iPhone 16 Plus may have 7 color options
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The M1 iPad Air 5 is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Find My Network
Google releases Android Find My Network
1 Min Read
X
X launches iOS Passkeys support
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Upcoming Apple Watch may have OLED Screen
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
The 9th Generation iPad is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?