Safari technology preview 192 now live

Apple has released a new iteration of the Safari experimental browser.

Advertisements

Safari Technology Preview 192 is now live, with updates and fixes for elements such as JavaScript, Web API, Web Extensions, Authentication, Media, Editing, Rendering, and CSS. Technology Preview is a browser that tests experimental features and is separate from the official Safari release. The features may or may not make it to future official Safari versions.

The current version of Technology Preview is compatible with computers running macOS Sonoma and macOS Ventura. It was first introduced in March 2016 and has seen a dozen or so updates ever since. It’s worth noting that Technology Preview can run alongside the official Safari browser without affecting anything. Downloading Technology Preview 192 does not require a developer account.

Technology Preview 192 is available via update through System Settings or System Preferences. Release notes can be viewed on the official Technology Preview webpage.