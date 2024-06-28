Safari Technology preview 197 released

Apple has launched a new update for the Safari Technology Preview, a test browser for developers to try out new features that may be integrated into Safari future releases.

The current release provided updates and fixes for CSS, Forms, Canvas, JavaScript, Security, WebDriver, Web Inspector, Media, Rendering, SVG, and WebGL. Safari Technology Preview 197 is compatible with the macOS Sequoia beta, the latest version of the macOS in beta testing, as well as the macOS Sonoma, and can run alongside the current Safari Browser.



For those who’ve had the browser downloaded before, the update can be found under Software Update, which can be accessed via the System Settings or System Preferences area. The full notes of the release can be found on the Safari Technology Preview site.

The purpose of the Safari Technology Preview is to gain insights and feedback on its development process from developers to be applied to future Safari versions.