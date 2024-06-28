Apple

Safari Technology preview 197 released

By Samantha Wiley
Safari

Apple has launched a new update for the Safari Technology Preview, a test browser for developers to try out new features that may be integrated into Safari future releases. 

Advertisements

The current release provided updates and fixes for CSS, Forms, Canvas, JavaScript, Security, WebDriver, Web Inspector, Media, Rendering, SVG, and WebGL. Safari Technology Preview 197 is compatible with the macOS Sequoia beta, the latest version of the macOS in beta testing, as well as the macOS Sonoma, and can run alongside the current Safari Browser.

Safari


For those who’ve had the browser downloaded before, the update can be found under Software Update, which can be accessed via the System Settings or System Preferences area. The full notes of the release can be found on the Safari Technology Preview site.

The purpose of the Safari Technology Preview is to gain insights and feedback on its development process from developers to be applied to future Safari versions.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $10 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple promises better battery and display third-party support
1 Min Read
Google
Google ends continuous search scrolling
1 Min Read
AirPods
New firmware update for Beats and AirPods seal security issue
1 Min Read
Anker Power Bank Power Station
Anker’s Outdoor Power Station is $20 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone Mirroring
iPhone Mirroring added to 2nd developer beta of macOS Sequoia
1 Min Read
iPadOS18
Changes in the second beta of iPadOS18 to expand in the EU
1 Min Read
Apple Watch SE
The Apple Watch SE 2 is $60 Off
1 Min Read
ChatGPT Desktop App
All Mac users can now use the ChatGPT desktop app
1 Min Read
AirPods
Firmware update released for several AirPods and more products
1 Min Read
iPhone Tap to Pay
Germany payment platforms now support iPhone Tap to Pay
1 Min Read
Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station
The Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is $15 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?