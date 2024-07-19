Apple

Safari Technology Preview 199 launches

By Samantha Wiley
Safari

Apple has released a new version of its experimental browser Safari Technology Preview.

Advertisements

Safari Technology Preview 199 has gone live, with performance improvements and bug fixes as a major part of the update. The full update notes have been published, although there’s very little addition in terms of features. Fixes for WebRTC, Rendering, Media, JavaScript, Editing, CSS, and Apple Pay have been listed in the notes. Technology Preview users can initiate the update by going to System Settings or System Preferences and to the Software Update button.

Safari

Apple launched Safari Technology Preview in March 2016 to test features that could be introduced into future versions. Users and developers can submit feedback through the platform during the process. It’s worth noting that the download is free and can run alongside the regular Safari browser. Safari Technology Preview 199 is compatible with macOS Sequoia beta and macOS Sonoma.

