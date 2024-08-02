Apple

Safari technology preview 200 has gone live

By Samantha Wiley
Safari

Apple has released the newest update for its experimental browser, Safari Technology Preview.

Advertisements

Safari Technology Preview is an experimental browser that began in March 2016. The app’s purpose is to introduce new features that could or could not make it to the official release. Users could test the features and provide feedback in order for the feature to be added or scrapped when Apple deems it so. The latest version, Safari Technology Preview 200, has updates and fixes for Web Extensions, Rendering, JavaScript, and CSS.

Safari

Users can update Safari Technology Preview by going to the System Settings or System Preferences within the experimental browser. Release notes are shown in the official webpage as well. The current browser is compatible with macOS Sequoia beta and macOS Sonoma beta, with macOS Sequoia set to be launching in the fall season. Technology Preview can be downloaded for free and runs alongside the official Safari browser. 

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple AirPods
The AirPods 2 is Just $69.99
1 Min Read
Google Maps
New CarPlay features debut on Waze and Google Maps
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
Leaker reveals iPhone 16 Pro colors online
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro 2 is $69 Off
1 Min Read
Emergency SOS
Japan iPhones now support Emergency SOS via Satellite
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
WiFi 7 to land on the iPhone 16 Pro lineup
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Online leaks reveal iPhone 16 camera and colors
1 Min Read
M3 iMac
The M3 iMac with 256GB Storage is $150 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone SE
LG display to supply OLED components for next iPhone SE
1 Min Read
macOS Sonoma 14.6
Dual display support added to macOS Sonoma 14.6
1 Min Read
Silo
Season two of ‘Silo’ launches in October
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Max
The AirPods Max is $154 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?