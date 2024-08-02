Safari technology preview 200 has gone live

Apple has released the newest update for its experimental browser, Safari Technology Preview.

Advertisements

Safari Technology Preview is an experimental browser that began in March 2016. The app’s purpose is to introduce new features that could or could not make it to the official release. Users could test the features and provide feedback in order for the feature to be added or scrapped when Apple deems it so. The latest version, Safari Technology Preview 200, has updates and fixes for Web Extensions, Rendering, JavaScript, and CSS.

Users can update Safari Technology Preview by going to the System Settings or System Preferences within the experimental browser. Release notes are shown in the official webpage as well. The current browser is compatible with macOS Sequoia beta and macOS Sonoma beta, with macOS Sequoia set to be launching in the fall season. Technology Preview can be downloaded for free and runs alongside the official Safari browser.