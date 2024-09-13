Safari technology preview 203 goes live

Apple’s experimental browser has been updated to version 203.

Safari Technology Preview 203 is now live and available to download on the browser or Apple’s official website. Preview 203 has updates for Web Inspector, Web Extensions, Web Assembly, Web Apps, SVG, Rendering, Networking, Media, Javascript, Editing, CSS, Canvas, and Accessibility. It’s worth noting that those who are interested can download the browser without a developer account. Users can go to the System Settings or System Preferences, and then choose the Preview version. Full release notes can be viewed on the dedicated Safari Preview webpage.

Safari Technology Preview debuted in March 2016 and served as a test software for bugs and features that could make it to future versions. Users and developers can collect and send feedback in the process. This release is compatible with Macs running macOS Sequoia and macOS Sonoma, with Sequoia being the latest operating system to launch.