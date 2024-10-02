Safari technology preview 204 rolls out

Apple has produced the latest update for its experimental browser, Safari Technology Preview.

Advertisements

Safari Technology Preview 204 is now available to download for those who would like to test Apple’s experimental browser. It allows users to try out features that exist in the preview version. It’s worth noting that these features may or may not arrive on the official Safari releases depending on the feedback collected. The 204 update brings updates and fixes for Web Inspector, Web Extensions, Web Driver, Web API, Service Workers, JavaScript, Forms, CSS, and Accessibility. Updating the browser can be done by going to the System Settings or System Preferences menu, and then by clicking on Update. Release notes and app downloads can be done on the official Safari Technology Preview page.

The newest Mac operating system is required for the experimental browser, and this includes machines running macOS Sequoia or macOS Sonoma.