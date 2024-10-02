Apple

Safari technology preview 204 rolls out

By Samantha Wiley
Safari

Apple has produced the latest update for its experimental browser, Safari Technology Preview.

Advertisements

Safari Technology Preview 204 is now available to download for those who would like to test Apple’s experimental browser. It allows users to try out features that exist in the preview version. It’s worth noting that these features may or may not arrive on the official Safari releases depending on the feedback collected. The 204 update brings updates and fixes for Web Inspector, Web Extensions, Web Driver, Web API, Service Workers, JavaScript, Forms, CSS, and Accessibility. Updating the browser can be done by going to the System Settings or System Preferences menu, and then by clicking on Update. Release notes and app downloads can be done on the official Safari Technology Preview page.

Safari

The newest Mac operating system is required for the experimental browser, and this includes machines running macOS Sequoia or macOS Sonoma.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Epic Games
Epic Games files lawsuits against Google and Samsung
1 Min Read
Beddit App
Beddit App pulled from App Store shelves
1 Min Read
eero Max 7 Wifi Router
The eero Max 7 Wifi Router is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Home Hub
Apple Home Hub might feature an iPad-like screen
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
Apple launches another AirPods Pro 2 firmware update
1 Min Read
Apple
‘Balatro’ arrives on Apple Arcade and App Store
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Pro
The M2 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 2TB is $900 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Judge denies Apple-Epic legal battle extension
1 Min Read
OpenAI
Apple drops investment in OpenAI
1 Min Read
F1
Apple might pull theatrical releases after ‘F1’ movie
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods 4
The Apple AirPods 4 without ANC is $10 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple back-to-school promotion nearly ending
1 Min Read
Lost your password?