Safari Technology Preview 209 released by Apple

Apple launched an update for the Safari Technology Preview, an experimental browser that lets users test the features Apple plans on adding for future updates for the Safari Browser. The experimental browser was first announced back in March 2016, with the aim to gather responses and feedback from both users and developers for the development process of the browser.

Advertisements

The new Safari Technology Preview 209 features updates and fixes for Browser, Rendering, CSS, Scrolling, SVG, Text, Web API, Web Inspector, and Web Extensions with the current version available for devices that run the macOS Sequoia, which is the latest version for the Mac software, and macOS Sonoma.

This can be found in the System Preferences area via the Software Update mechanism and is available for anyone who installed the browser through Apple’s website, with release notes provided on the Apple Safari Technology Preview site regarding what’s in the latest update.