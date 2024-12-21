Safari Technology Preview 210 launched by Apple

Apple has launched a new update for the experimental browser Safari Technology Preview, where users can test features that they are planning to implement in future Safari versions. It was back in March 2016 when the browser was introduced.

The 210 Safari Preview features updates, improvements, and bug fixes for DOM, CSS, Rendering, JavaScript, Web API, Web Animations, Web Inspector, and Web Extensions. The latest release of Safari Technology Preview is available for gadgets that run on the latest version for macOS, the macOS Sequoia, and devices wtih macOS Sonoma.

Apple’s goal with the experimental browser is to gather helpful information on the development process of their browser from both users and developers’ feedback. The experimental browser can coexist with the current Safari Browser side by side. A developer account is notrequired to be able to use and download the experimental browser and see what is on Safari Technology Preview.