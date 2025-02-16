Apple

Safari technology preview 213 launched by Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Safari

An update for Safari Technology Preview has been launched. The browser is an experimental browser made in 2016 which permits users to try out features that are in the works for future updates for Safari, with the goal to gain comments from its developers for the development process of the browser.

What’s included in Safari Technology Preview 213? It has rolled out updates and fixes for Editing, Forms, CSS, HTML, Media, Networking, PDF, JavaScript, Rendering, SVG, Web Animation, Web Extensions, Web API, WebRTC, Storage, and more. The browser is available on gadgets that have the latest version of the macOS, macOS Sequoia, or macOS Sonoma.

Safari

If you’ve previously downloaded the browser, the update can be accessed by going to Software Update in your device’s System Settings, and can coexist with the current Safari. You don’t need a developer account to use this. Patch notes are found on the website for the Safari Technology Preview

