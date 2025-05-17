Apple

Safari Technology Preview 219 now live

By Samantha Wiley
Safari

Apple has released a new version of its experimental browser, Safari Technology Preview.

Safari Technology Preview has been updated to version 219 and includes various performance improvements and bug fixes, particularly for WebRTC, Web Extensions, Web API, Rendering, Media, JavaScript, CSS, and Canvas. The tool is supported on machines running macOS Sequoia and macOS Sonoma. It’s worth noting that Safari Technology Preview can be opened with the public release version of Safari without any conflicts.

Safari

Users can update to the latest version by going into the Software Update section inside System Settings or System Preferences, and allowing the download. The full release notes can be viewed on the official Safari Technology Preview page. The app is meant as an experimental browser for testers and developers who want to try out new features. Users can submit feedback within the platform as well. Safari Technology Preview debuted in 2016.

