Safari Technology Preview 223 Released By Apple

An update for the Safari Technology Preview has been released by Apple. It is a test browser Apple introduced nine years ago in March of 2016. The company designed the experimental browser to let users test features that will be released in future Safari versions.

Updates and fixes are included in the Safari Technology Preview 223 for Web API, MathML, Web Inspector, Animations, and Rendering. The current version of Safari Technology Preview works on devices running on the latest version of macOS, macOS Tahoe, and macOS Sequoia.

For those who had the browser downloaded previously from Apple’s website, you can install the update by going to Software Update found in System Settings or System Preferences. While it’s primarily designed for developers, having a developer account isn’t really required to download and try out the browser. You can find release notes for the update on the website of Safari Technology Preview.