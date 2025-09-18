Apple

Safari Technology Preview 228 Released By Apple

By Samantha Wiley
A new update for the experimental browser, Safari Technology Preview, was launched by Apple.


Safari Technology Preview 228 features updates and fixes for Editing, JavaScript, CSS, Accessibility, Forms, DOM, SVG, Media, Service Worker, Rendering,PDF, Web Inspector, Web Extensions, Web API, WebRTC and Web GPU.

Safari Technology Preview is eligible for devices that run macOS Tahoe, the most recent version of the macOS that was released this week, and macOS Sequoia. The update is available via the section Software Update located in Settings or System Preferences. It’s available for those who downloaded the browser from the developer resources within the website of the company, as updated on September 17th. 

The experimental browser launched in 2016 and its purpose is to gather feedback from both users and developers regarding the development process of the browser. It lets users test features that are set to be released in future updates for Safari.


