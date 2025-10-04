Safari Technology Preview 229 Released By Apple

An update for the Safari Technology Preview has been rolled out by Apple. Safari Technology Preview is a test browser that lets users try out new features that are set to be released in the next updates of the Safari Browser. It is meant to gather feedback from both its users and developers regarding their development process.

The new version for Safari Technology Preview comes with updates and fixes for CCS, SVG, Networking, WebGPU, WebDriver, Web API, Events, Web Inspector, JavaScript and Forms. The latest Safari Technology Preview 229 is available for devices that run on the latest version of macOS, macOS Tahoe and macOS Sequoia.

To install the update, you have to go to Software Update found in System Settings. It’s accessible to those who have installed the test browser from the website of the company. You can find full release notes regarding the update on the developer website Safari Technology Preview.