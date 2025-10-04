Apple

Safari Technology Preview 229 Released By Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Safari Technology Preview 229 Released By Apple

An update for the Safari Technology Preview has been rolled out by Apple. Safari Technology Preview is a test browser that lets users try out new features that are set to be released in the next updates of the Safari Browser. It is meant to gather feedback from both its users and developers regarding their development process.


The new version for Safari Technology Preview comes with updates and fixes for CCS, SVG, Networking, WebGPU, WebDriver, Web API, Events, Web Inspector, JavaScript and Forms. The latest Safari Technology Preview 229 is available for devices that run on the latest version of macOS, macOS Tahoe and macOS Sequoia.

Safari Technology Preview 229 Released By Apple

To install the update, you have to go to Software Update found in System Settings. It’s accessible to those who have installed the test browser from the website of the company. You can find full release notes regarding the update on the developer website Safari Technology Preview.


Latest News
Charlie Brown And Snoopy Are Staying On Apple TV+ For Five More Years
Charlie Brown And Snoopy Are Staying On Apple TV+ For Five More Years
1 Min Read
The Second-Gen Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Is $70 Off
The Second-Gen Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Government in the United Kingdom Requests Access to User Data in iCloud
Government in the United Kingdom Requests Access to User Data in iCloud
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 Teardown Video Uploaded by iFixit
AirPods Pro 3 Teardown Video Uploaded by iFixit
1 Min Read
Apple Halting Developments on Budget-Friendly Vision Pro for Smart Glasses
Apple Halting Developments on Budget-Friendly Vision Pro for Smart Glasses
1 Min Read
Get the iPhone 17 Case with MagSafe at $5 Off!
Get the iPhone 17 Case with MagSafe at $5 Off!
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 3 Models and iPhone 11 Pro Max Deemed As Vintage
Apple Watch Series 3 Models and iPhone 11 Pro Max Deemed As Vintage
1 Min Read
New Vision Pro Apparently Confirmed by FCC Leak
New Vision Pro Apparently Confirmed by FCC Leak
1 Min Read
New MacBook and iPad Confirmed by FCC Leak
New MacBook and iPad Confirmed by FCC Leak
1 Min Read
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Is Offering A 3-Month Free Trial Of Apple Music
Apple Is Offering A 3-Month Free Trial Of Apple Music
1 Min Read
New iOS Racing Game Uses AirPods for Controls
New iOS Racing  Game Uses AirPods for Controls
1 Min Read
Lost your password?