Safari Technology Preview 231 Released By Apple

A new update for Safari Technology Preview has been released by Apple. The browser was introduced as a test browser back in 2016, which lets users test features that will be released in future updates for the Safari Browser.

Preview 231 for Safari Technology has updates and fixes for Web API, WebDriver, JavaScript, CSS, Rendering, Media and Web Inspector. Machines that run macOS Tahoe and macOS Sequoia are compatible with the new Safari Technology Preview.



Safari Technology Preview can be accessed via Software Update found in System Settings or System Preferences for those who previously installed the experimental browser from Apple’s website. You can find complete release notes about the update from the company’s website for Safari Technology Preview.

The experimental browser can co-exist with the current Safari Browser, and while it was made for developers, you can install it even if you are not one because it does not need a developer account.