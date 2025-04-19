Safari technology preview gets version 217 update

Apple recently released the latest Safari Technology Preview, specifically version 217, with performance improvements and bug fixes.

Safari Technology Preview 217 is now live and available to download or update on official channels. The latest update brings fixes to WebRTC, Web Inspector, Web Extensions, Web API, Tables, SVG, Rendering, Media, JavaScript, Forms, and CSS. The app can run on machines with macOS Sequoia or macOS Sonoma. To get the update, users can go to System Settings or System Preferences, then the Software Update section for the app. Full details of version 217 can be viewed on Apple’s official Safari Technology Preview webpage.

The experimental browser first debuted in March 2016 and as a way to test new features that might be released on the next public version. Users and developers can send feedback through the app, and it runs alongside public-release versions of Safari. A developer account is not required to access the experimental browser.