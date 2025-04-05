Safari Technology Preview updated to 216

Apple recently launched a new version of the Safari Technology Preview with enhancements.

The experimental browser is now updated to the latest 216 version and contains elements for Web Inspector, Web API, Web Animations, URLs, Text, SVG, Service Workers, Rendering, Media, Forms, CSS, and Accessibility. It’s worth noting that in order to run Safari Technology Preview the computer must be running macOS Sequoia or macOS Sonoma. Those interested can download the installer on Apple’s official Safari Technology Preview page or update it through the app.

Technology Preview users can go to System Settings or System Preferences, then Software Update to see and download the update. The experimental browser first debuted in March 2016 and was designed for testing features that might appear in future Safari browser iterations. Users and developers can leave feedback, and it’s possible to have both Technology Preview and the public version of Safari run side by side.