Santa Rosa Apple Store Is Relocating

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Store in California, Santa Rosa will be relocating from the shopping mall in the Plaza to Montgomery Village, an open-air shopping center. The grand opening for the new Apple Store in Montgomery Village will happen on January 23, 12 p.m. local time on Friday, referencing information from the Apple Website.


Renovations for another Apple Store in California, in the city of Carlsbad, are ongoing. The company opened a temporary 1925 Calle Barcelona location, which is situated down to the right of where the original store was.

The company also has a temporary store at the shopping mall South Coast Plaza, located south of Los Angeles in Bear Street, Costa Mesa, during renovations of the original area of the Apple Store for customers to buy Apple products. Many new Apple Stores now have a modern design and a Pick Up Station for the added convenience of products ordered online.


