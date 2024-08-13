Apple

Second generation Apple Vision Pro in the works

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

Bloomberg claims that Apple is working on the second-generation Apple Vision Pro, a lower-cost headset, and a pair of smart glasses.

Two headsets are on the horizon, namely the second iteration of the Apple Vision Pro and a cheaper version that has a tentative title ‘Apple Vision’. It’s believed that the Vision will be making a launch in 2025. Furthermore, Apple is looking to develop a device in the ‘smart glasses’ niche to compete with the smart products by Ray-Ban and Meta. Bloomberg said that there had been several technical challenges, which means that Apple might have to push back until the Vision headset is released or the next-generation Vision Pro.

Apple Vision Pro

Specifications for the cheaper Vision Pro headset are currently unclear, although there are rumors that say that it will have lighter materials to make up for the current Vision Pro’s main complaint, as well as its price.

