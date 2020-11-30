Second South Korea Apple Store to open in Yeouido

Apple is set to open its second Apple Store in Yeouido, South Korea. The location will provide support and a wealth of Apple products available to the community.

Apple first had its Apple Store in 2018 when it opened a location in Gangnam. Apple Yeouido can be found at the indoor shopping mall IFC Mall Seoul, near the 63 Building and IFC Seoul office towers. A glass pavilion stands between the mall entrance and the Yeouido Park.

The opening of the South Korea Apple Store means there will be creative and educational Today at Apple sessions to bring greater engagement within the community. Locally, the Cupertino-based company has set up new animations and wallpapers to announce the store’s opening.

Apple Yeouido will follow the same rules and safety guidelines as with other stores, including requiring the visitor to wear a mask and reduced capacity. Apple Garosugil was reopened during the pandemic as part of Apple’s store strategy.