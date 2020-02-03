Secret Oops: Now available for download on Apple Arcade

‘Secret Oops!’ is the newest addition in Apple’s subscription-based service Apple Arcade. Developed by MixedBag, the game is available for the Mac, iPad, Apple TV, and iPhone.

Secret Oops

The game has you interacting with Special Agent Charles, who is tasked to investigate briefcase disappearances and a new threat. As a member of the SPY Agency, you’ll be disabling traps, security systems, and others in the virtual world.

The multiplayer aspect supports up to four players working together on the same game board. The game touts augmented reality using Apple’s ARKit 3. Apple Arcade subscribers should now be able to download the game for free. Simply head over to the App Store on your Mac, Apple TV, iPad or iPhone to play.

Apple Arcade offers zero ads and in-app purchases on exclusive games for $4.99 a month. Currently, the library has more than a hundred titles spread across compatible Apple devices.