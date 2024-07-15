Apple

Select iPhone and iMac models now have lower trade-in values

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple has made adjustments on trade-in values of certain devices, with cut backs in value affecting most of the iPhone 14 line, Macs, iPads, Apple Watch Models, as well as some Android phones in the United States.

Majority of the Apple smartphone reduction was minimal with iPhone 14 trade-in values dropping to $20 versus previous values. Bigger cuts are seen on Android smartphones, while certain Mac models, iPads and Apple Watches received the most reductions. Android smartphones cut back in value by around $65, iPads cut back by $25, certain Macs trade-in values reduced by up to $90, and select Apple Watch models cut back by around $20 too, similar to the iPhone 14.

Apple

With these adjustments made, the trade-in values for the said products and certain models are now lower. The full list of the Apple and Android devices along with estimated values can be accessed on their trade-in website.

TAGGED:
