Apple

Service Programs for iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and AirPods Pro Sound Issues Have Ended

By Samantha Wiley
Service Programs for iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and AirPods Pro Sound Issues Have Ended

Two programs that deal with sound problems for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro models, and original AirPods Pro have been stopped by Apple. Coverage lasted for 3 years after the sale date of these products, and they were removed from the active service programs list on Apple’s website.


The program for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 dealt with a receiver module that was defective, leading to no sound when taking calls. Units that were affected by the problem were within the manufacturing timeframe from October 2020 until April 2021. The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini are not part of the program.

Service Programs for iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and AirPods Pro Sound Issues Have Ended

The program for the AirPods Pro dealt with ANC issues on first-gen units and static or crackling sounds for AirPods Pro models made before October 2020. Once Apple confirmed the issue via testing of either left and right or both, the earbuds were replaced under the service program.


Latest News
Future Of Vision Pro Headset Uncertain As Apple Favors Smart Glasses Development
Future Of Vision Pro Headset Uncertain As Apple Favors Smart Glasses Development
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 2 is 21% Off
The AirPods Pro 2 is 21% Off
2 Min Read
Apple Retail Store In Carlsbad Undergoing Renovations
Apple Retail Store In Carlsbad Undergoing Renovations
1 Min Read
$2 Million Bounty Announced by Apple for Exploits That Are at Spyware Level
$2 Million Bounty Announced by Apple for Exploits That Are at Spyware Level 
1 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers Games will be in 3D Vision Pro Live Streams
Los Angeles Lakers Games will be in 3D Vision Pro Live Streams
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $200 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $200 Off
2 Min Read
New Series From The Creator Of Breaking Bad Coming to Apple TV+
New Series From The Creator Of Breaking Bad Coming to Apple TV+
1 Min Read
Beta Firmware Update For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods Pro 2 Rolled Out
Beta Firmware Update For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods Pro 2 Rolled Out
1 Min Read
Sora Reached 1 Million Downloads Milestone
Sora Reached 1 Million Downloads Milestone
1 Min Read
The iPhone 17 Pro Silicone Case is $15 Off
The iPhone 17 Pro Silicone Case is $15 Off
1 Min Read
MagSafe Stands Modified to Reduce Scratches on the iPhone 17
MagSafe Stands Modified to Reduce Scratches on the iPhone 17
1 Min Read
EU And Apple Closing In On Settlements Over Rules On The App Store
EU And Apple Closing In On Settlements Over Rules On The App Store
1 Min Read
Lost your password?