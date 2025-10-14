Service Programs for iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and AirPods Pro Sound Issues Have Ended

Two programs that deal with sound problems for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro models, and original AirPods Pro have been stopped by Apple. Coverage lasted for 3 years after the sale date of these products, and they were removed from the active service programs list on Apple’s website.

The program for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 dealt with a receiver module that was defective, leading to no sound when taking calls. Units that were affected by the problem were within the manufacturing timeframe from October 2020 until April 2021. The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini are not part of the program.

The program for the AirPods Pro dealt with ANC issues on first-gen units and static or crackling sounds for AirPods Pro models made before October 2020. Once Apple confirmed the issue via testing of either left and right or both, the earbuds were replaced under the service program.