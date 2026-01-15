Several Apple Apps No Longer Getting Updates Unless You Get The Subscription

The Apple Creator Studio bundle was recently introduced by Apple. New intelligent features, along with premium content, are coming to Pixelmator Pro, Final Cut Pro, Freeform, Numbers, Pages, and Keynote. This can be accessed with a subscription Apple recently showed, priced at $12.99 monthly or $129 annually. Students at college can pay $29 annually or $2.99 monthly.

If you purchased Pixelmator Pro or Final Cut Pro in a one-time transaction, there will be an option moving forward, and you no longer gain access to new features that will be added. However, the company promises both apps will get updates.

Current Pixelmator Pro and Final Cut Pro users never need to worry about spending extra money to have access to all the new features. Numbers, Freeform, Pages, and Keynotes are apps that are free, but will have some features that are locked behind a paywall in the next updates.