Several Devices for Apple Leaked

Several Apple devices have been leaked, such as the new Apple TV 4K, iPad Mini and HomePod mini. These are expected to be announced imminently, and the existence of these devices are just about confirmed.

A new iPad Mini is in the making, featuring the new speaker design that might make the device more water-proof, and an A20 Pro chip with a front landscape camera. Photos of the devices show that the new HomePod Mini is going to be sold in different colors such as pink and green.

The wait also looks to be over for a new Apple TV 4K. Apple usually announces a couple of new products in October, meaning that an announcement for these devices possibly in just a few weeks.

Existence of the iPad 12 have also been confirmed as the device has been found in the Apple Code featuring an A19 Chip or higher.