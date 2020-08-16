Several states adopt the Apple-Google exposure notification API

Alabama, Wyoming and North Dakota has recently announced that they will be using Google and Apple’s Exposure Notification API in their COVID-19 contact tracing apps.

On Monday, Alabama will be releasing an app after a testing is done on Alabama University staff and students. North Dakota has adopted the API in its Care19 Alert app developed by ProudCrowd. In Wyoming, a new ProudCrowd app will be making its debut on Friday. Virginia was the first to launch a contact tracing app with the API technology.

Recently, the Association of Public Health Laboratories have announced that they will partner up with Microsoft, Apple and Google to build a nationwide server to house the coronavirus exposure notification API data. Once this goes live, tracking will be extended across state borders.

Two more states, namely Pennsylvania and Washington are expected to adopt the Exposure Notification API on their respective apps. South Carolina will have a similar app solution but there haven’t been any release dates yet.